Several stories of children comforting their parents with heartwarming gestures surface on the internet. Be it a financial crunch they’re going through or a disease that they’re suffering from, kids ensure that they go beyond their limits just to bring a wide smile to their parents’ faces. This is what happened with a mum down with Covid-19 who received a food treat from her son and his imperfect salad gave her a ‘perfect’ moment to cherish.

Taking to Twitter, a woman named Erin Reed, revealed how her son treated her with something ‘aww-dorable’ while she was suffering from Covid. She uploaded pictures of a spinach salad bowl that was kept beside a sweet note, dropped by her son outside the bedroom door where she quarantined herself. “I made this for you! If it is not perfect, I am sorry. (Arrow sign) Look food!" read her child’s letter. This wholesome gesture by her son is what made her shed happy tears!

Erin posted the pics alongside a caption that read, “Y’all I am sick with Covid and look what my son made for me and left on the table right outside my bedroom door.”

Y’all I am sick with Covid and look what my son made for me and left on the table right outside my bedroom door pic.twitter.com/MotOlsZoA4— Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) February 18, 2023

Soon, netizens started reacting to her social media post that melted several hearts and made them believe in this purest form of love between a mother and her child. They adored his ‘not-so-perfect’ salad and wrote “Kids are so sweet I can’t deal,”. “Ahhhh so adorable and sweet!! ‘Look food’," remarked another.

Awwwww … spinach salad — Make competence cool again (@MCTW5) February 20, 2023

Kids are so sweet I can’t deal — gi ♰ (@chrfangrl) February 20, 2023

Ahhhh so adorable and sweet!! “Look food”❤️— octoberbird (@imaginedandrea1) February 20, 2023

This is the sweetest thing — J.C. Hannigan, Romance Author (@jchanniganbooks) February 20, 2023

Great job Mum you are raising a beautiful soul get well soon — …. (@fueksy) February 20, 2023

That is sooooo adorable! You’ve raised a good kid! ❤️— Lindsey (D) (@oufenix) February 20, 2023

Great job young man! Your momma is proud of you. — illmannered (@illmannered13) February 20, 2023

Some even heaped praises for Erin as one of them commented, “Great job Mum you are raising a beautiful soul…get well soon”. “Great job young man! Your momma is proud of you,” mentioned the fourth user. Isn’t this just beautiful?

