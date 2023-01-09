CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Joshimath#Budget2023
Home » BUZZ » Mum Gets Online Hate For Joking About Giving Her Twin Babies Permanent Tattoos
1-MIN READ

Mum Gets Online Hate For Joking About Giving Her Twin Babies Permanent Tattoos

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 13:41 IST

Delhi, India

Jennifer then decided to give them temporary tattoos at home instead.

Jennifer then decided to give them temporary tattoos at home instead.

A mum-of-three found herself in a pool of online hatred after she joked about her twin sons permanently tattooed so she could tell them apart.

Parenting is a blissful process, but it comes with its ups and downs. However, one cannot take a wrong turn to solve problems that they face in everyday life with their kids. A mum-of-three found herself in a pool of online hatred after she joked about her twin sons permanently tattooed so she could tell them apart.

The mum, Jennifer, hails from the US and said in a TikTok video that she took her babies into a tattoo parlour but was sent home. “When I took them there the guy said no, must be 18 years or older blah, blah, blah,” she said.

Jennifer then decided to give them temporary tattoos at home instead. The video, which was meant to be nothing more than a joke, went viral and thousands of people raged in the comments for considering getting the babies tattooed.

The video showed Jennifer choosing a Jupiter tattoo for “baby A” and a Pisces and a KO tattoo for “baby B” because he was always trying to “knock her out”. She first tried to put the tattoos on her babies’ heads and laughed, but eventually put them on their hands instead.

RELATED NEWS

The comments were full of hate for the mom.

A user wrote – “You should be able to tell your children apart, even if they are identical, wake up.”

A second user commented – “This is horrific, I can’t believe you took your babies into a tattoo parlour. Bad parenting.”

Another user wrote – “This is tacky, they will wash off, and shows you don’t care about them enough to know who they are.”

Some even said that a temporary tattoo was “a dangerous backup idea.”

Some others gave better solutions such as putting them in different clothes and giving them bracelets instead of tattoos. One of the users also suggested nail polish.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Buzz
  2. permanent tattoo
first published:January 09, 2023, 13:39 IST
last updated:January 09, 2023, 13:41 IST
Read More