Mum Shares 11-Year-Old Daughter’s ‘Expensive’ Christmas List, Here’s How Netizens Responded

Australian businesswoman Roxy Jacenko left the internet in a state of frenzy after sharing her 11-year-old daughter Pixie’s Christmas list for 2022. The former director of Sweaty Betty PR company and mom of two posted the photo of the list via Instagram separating her “expensive” and “mid/cheap” present demand. While one might assume that the 11-year-old might have included toys or expensive games, however, this list is like no other. It details her demand for luxurious designer pieces including branded handbags and clothing apparel that might leave a massive dent in your wallet.

“I’m so pleased Pixie Curtis has given options for various budgets. Goyard Bag also known as Goyer,” wrote the mom on Instagram as she waved away her daughter’s misspellings. The 11-year-old has asked her mother to gift her a blue Goyard tote bag in the expensive section which is worth $9,935 (approximately Rs 8 lakh) for only the second-hand version. The expensive section also includes a red Sommer Swin bikini, Bamba Swim’s Bounty Dress, Yeezy trainers, and more which all cost above $100 (rougly Rs 8000). Surprisingly, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS pieces have been added to the “mid/cheap” section of the 11-year-old’s list. Take a look at the Christmas list here:

The photo has left Instagram users shocked owing to the kid’s exposure to luxury brands at such a young age. A user condemned Pixie’s mother, “There is nothing about this to be proud of given she’s 11 years old.” Another called the 11-year-old a spoiled brat, “This not what I want to encourage my child! This call demanding and spoil.” One more commented, “Lifestyles of the rich and the famous, my kids think cotton on is the good clothes lol.”

A section of the internet also highlighted how SKIMS isn’t cheap. “I love that she has Skims under Mid/ Cheap and for most of us it’s quite the opposite,” said one. “Skims ain’t cheap,” followed another. Meanwhile, a user advised the businesswoman to use the money to provide some spelling lessons to her daughter instead, “Perhaps the money would be better spent on spelling lessons!”

What are your thoughts about Pixie’s Christmas list?

