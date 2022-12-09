Mumbai Air Pollution Beats Delhi's, Twitter Fogged Up With Photos and Videos

Mumbai’s air, after giving tough competition to Delhi all week, is currently worse than the national capital’s. Mumbai’s AQI has been in the “very poor" category for a few days now, accompanied by a thick layer of smog obscuring the city’s skyline. On Wednesday, the air quality almost deteriorated to the Delhi level and now, it has finally been surpassed. Meanwhile, Delhi’s pollution levels went down slightly on Thursday, but still remained in the “poor" category.

“It is going to get worse in Mumbai because there are no restrictions on construction activity. The roads are all dug up because of the metro and vehicular traffic is crawling, leading to more pollution," environmentalist Debi Goenka told Reuters.

As Mumbai residents brace for a tough time ahead, they have been sharing videos, photos and memes to chronicle the ordeal.

On Friday morning, several places in Mumbai recorded the “very poor" category including Chakala-Andheri East at 217, Powai (211), Bandra Kurla Complex (249), Mulund West (246) Kandivali East (204), according to Central Pollution Control Board.

Meanwhile, several places in the national capital today remained in the “very poor" category including, Anand Vihar at 345, Nehru Nagar (346), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (308), RK Puram (344), Patparganj (321), CPCB data showed.

Continuous infrastructure works along with a shift in wind patterns are being attributed behind Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality, experts said. As Mumbai is a post city, its AQI is mostly dependent on the speed of the wind, and wind patterns.

(With inputs from agencies)

