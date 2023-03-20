Masala Dosa, arguably one of the best breakfasts and comfort food Desis can think of, has been maligned in many different ways of late. From combining it with ice cream to adding chocolate syrup, turning it into bizarre shapes to non-Desis calling it “crepe"- the Dosa has gone through a lot. A Mumbai restaurant seems to have taken cue and maligned it further, as per a story shared by a Twitter user.

The Twitter user, who goes by Ramki on the platform, shared how his Dosa order from famous Mumbai outlet Krishna Chhaya arrived in an unusual form. He ordered Masala Dosa, and the restaurant delivered alright but in a rather creative way. The masala or the potato filling, and the Dosa were packed separately.

However, that did not dissuade Ramki from having a good meal. In fact, it even ended up giving him two meals. In “food blogger" style, he ate the Dosa and refrigerated the masala for later. The next day, he used the masala to make himself a round of Masala Dosas right at home. That’s a win for everybody involved, isn’t it?

“Main bhi food blogger. I ordered a masala dosa from Krishna Chhaya yesterday. They sent the dosa and masala separately. I ate the dosa. Refrigerated the masala. And made my own masala dosas at home today. Ohoho!" Ramki wrote on Twitter along with photos of his Dosas.

Main bhi food blogger.I ordered a masala dosa from Krishna Chhaya yesterday. They sent the dosa and masala separately. I ate the dosa. Refrigerated the masala. And made my own masala dosas at home today. Ohoho! pic.twitter.com/Xbxvw4E1Ms — Ramki (@ramkid) March 19, 2023

Also, the most sensible way of folding a masala dosa is in half. To make a semi circular piece of heaven. Not cylindrical, triangular, or conical. And, travesty of travesties, chopped up.— Ramki (@ramkid) March 19, 2023

Indeed! Today's ledtovers are tomorrow's innovation challenge.— Ramki (@ramkid) March 19, 2023

Masala means the red chutney that is smeared while the Dosa is on the Tawas. The potato filling is actually called Palya . Over time as the masala Dosa start to move towards the outer orbit away from it's origin the palya started to miscalled as Masala .— vinod j nathan (@vinodjnathan) March 19, 2023

We have all had to do some food-related ‘jugaad’ in our lives and this is certainly not a bad idea.

