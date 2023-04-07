Mumbai Playschool Teachers Punch, Drag Children; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A disturbing video which has surfaced on social media shows two teachers of a play school in Mumbai’s Kandivali brutally assaulting and ill-treating children. In the CCTV footage, the teachers can be seen dragging, punching and slapping the students. Both the teachers have now been booked by Mumbai Police. Parents, while registering complaint to the police, mentioned that the accused teachers would pinch the children on their cheeks, slap them repeatedly, and hit them on their heads with books.

In the CCTV footage, the teachers can be seen picking them up and throwing them on the floor. They are also dragging them on the floor. Here is the viral footage:

Playschool Teachers in Kandivali Mumbai slapping, punching, dragging little ones as if they're not humans but cattles. Good that alert parents saw changes in their kids behaviour & questioned themKindly take strictest action @NCPCR_ @KanoongoPriyank so that others take lesson pic.twitter.com/rNwX8U5tOK — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) April 6, 2023

The video, since being uploaded, have gone viral and garnered over 463K views. According to the police, going by the CCTV footage, the children were assaulted over a period of three months between January 1 and March 27.

The police has further added that they are investigating if the accused teachers had been involved in any such act before. In the complaint, the police have mentioned that the two teachers can be seen manhandling the children, as well as dragging them on the floor, pinching their cheeks and hitting their heads with books. According to a report by The Indian Express, one police officer said, “The parents sought a copy of the CCTV footage from the playschool after which they approached the police to lodge a complaint."

Meanwhile, earlier, three teachers of a private school in Chennai severely beat up a 6-year-old boy for not writing the Tamil and English letters properly. Although cops arrested the three teachers following the complaint of the kid’s parents, later they were let off on bail. After the investigation of the district primary education officer and the district education officer, one teacher has been dismissed.

