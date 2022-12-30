Mumbai Police Share 'Qala' of Understanding Consent Using Netflix Movie and Internet is Impressed

Mumbai Police is well known for having an effective and innovative social media team that uses memes and scenes from films to spread social messages and Public Service Announcements (PSAs). These could be about anything, from COVID-19 mandates to road safety, cybercrime and women’s safety and rights.

The Mumbai Police used a short clip from the recently-released Netflix film Qala, a psychological drama, to educate people on the importance of consent in an Instagram post shared on Thursday. In the video, protagonist Triptii Dimri is seen singing the song Ghodey Pe Sawar, the lyrics of which are: “Koi kaisey unhey yeh samjhaaye, Sajaniya ke mann mein abhi inkaar hai (how does one make him understand that she isn’t ready yet).” The song suddenly pauses and a text that pops up on the screen read, “It does not take ‘Qala’ to understand consent.” In Hindi and Urdu, the word Qala translates to talent.

The video was posted with a caption that read – “The Qala of understanding consent. Inkaar ≠ Iqraar.” The Marathi part of the caption roughly translates to – “You don’t need ‘art’ to understand the ‘no’ of the person in front of you!” This post by the Mumbai police clearly emphasised the message ‘no means no’ when it comes to content and the safety of women.

Over nine lakh people have viewed the video, which became a huge hit right away. It also garnered over 52,000 likes in a single day. Instagram users responded positively to the post, with some adding their own thoughts. A user commented, “Raising the bar of every single time.” Another one said, “Mind blowing! What amazing use of the song!” An individual also jokes that “Mumbai Police’s social media manager deserves a raise.” Another user commented, “Such an important message conveyed with brilliant creativity!”

This is not the first time a police department has used film references in public service messages. The Mumbai police department used a Brahmastra metaphor to send a strong message about road safety, highlighting that driving safely is the most important Astra.

