Mumbai Police Share Reel Warning People Against The Consequences of Sharing OTP

Mumbai Police often feature in the headlines for hopping on new trends to raise awareness among civilians on social issues in an entertaining way. Recently, the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police joined the bandwagon of a trending reel and warned people against scammers. “This is not a ‘dilemma’ to be pondered upon! Our Police personnel don’t approve of either. Don’t share your personal or banking information with anyone. Be alert," read the caption of the video.

In the very short video, two people can be seen standing in front of each other. On one of them, the video shows the text, “Scammers asking you for OTP. " On another person, it reads, “You giving scammers your OTP." Have a look:

“You guys are the best social media account in the country," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “You giving them fake OTP and annoying the scammers."

Meanwhile earlier, just ahead of Halloween, the department in its attempt to raise awareness about cyber crimes points out four simple problems that need to be monitored in order to take precautions against online crimes. As highlighted by the department, the first and foremost problem that leads to hacking is due to ‘Weak passwords.’ Mumbai police warned civilians to take time into creating a strong password that would be hard to decode. Another problem that leads to online financial fraud is OTP (One Time Password) shares. An individual should never share OTP with random people. The third problem pointed out in the “jumpscare of real life” is receiving calls from unknown numbers. Last but not the least, circulating fake news on social media has also become a major concern.

