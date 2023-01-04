Mumbai Police's New PSA About Safety Takes Inspiration from Stranger Things and Suits

Mumbai Police have always outdone themselves when it comes to Public Service Announcements (PSAs). Their Instagram handle has tons of creative content that put out important messages regarding the safety of its citizens using references for Bollywood movies and web series. The most recent post shared by the Mumbai Police has references from several web series’ names to educate people on important issues in an innovative manner.

A set of four pictures with clever usage of web series’ names such as Stranger Thing, Yeh Meri Family, Serious Men, Four More Shots Please, Little Things, Suits, Gullak and much more in the form of PSAs was shared on Wednesday. The post has received over 6,400 likes in such a short time span. The caption of the post reads, “Make sure you ‘binge-watch’ this ‘series’ of PSA’s. When you think of breaking the rules, ‘rewatch’ this ‘series’ of safety. We will continue to bring new episodes and seasons!” The caption ended with the hashtag “Not Just For Show” and the entire post was a fantastic wordplay that was just perfect.

Several users commenting appreciated the efforts and also acknowledged the ideation that went into the post. One user commented, “This is just terrific!” and another user wrote, “Now that’s a good use of perfect vocabulary.” “Crazy Madness. Claps for the copy team and the designers” pointed out another user. A comment also read, “I hope the agency handling your digital is well compensated because they’re worth it.”

Have a look at the creative PSA post here:

The Mumbai Police’s Instagram handle has used memes and clips from movies and web shows to put out important messages about cybercrime, driving and road safety, women’s safety and citizen rights. Earlier last month they shared a short clip from the recently-released film Qala that was released on Netflix.

The clip was used to convey the importance of consent to the people using lines from the song Ghodey Pe Sawar.

