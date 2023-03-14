A traffic constable in Mumbai was assaulted by two bike riders after he stopped them for jumping a signal and riding without helmets in the Kurla area on Saturday. The video of the shocking incident has gone viral on social media. The defaulters argued with Rakesh Ramesh Thakur, the constable, and asked him not to impose a fine via e-challan, reported Times Now.

Thakur then clicked a photo of the defaulters on his e-challan device, which was when they attacked him. A case was registered against the two accused and one of them was nabbed on Sunday evening. The video of Thakur being assaulted amid a crowd of onlookers has shocked and upset Twitter.

“Kudos to the cop, hope the criminals are caught and properly punished. Mumbai Roads are nothing short of warzone now, it’s very stressful to do the traffic details with broken road all around in dustiest of places. Great job @MTPHereToHelp," one Twitter user wrote, tagging Mumbai Traffic Police’s account.

Mumbai Police Traffic police constable assaulted at Kurla, Traffic cop questioned a bike rider for jumping the signal, bike rider assaulted and abused the constable. pic.twitter.com/ZsNVI6ueOe— ℝ (@Rajmajiofficial) March 12, 2023

Seems like a new traffic police staff who must be unaware that one cannot fine traffic violators in Kurla.Feel sad for the police staff. Also one more proof of how much fear is there among violators in Mumbai. Wake up call for Traffic Police?pic.twitter.com/QavcnCBgel — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) March 12, 2023

Kudos to the cop, hope the criminals are caught and properly punished. Mumbai Roads are nothing short of warzone now, it's very stressful to do the traffic details with broken road all around in dustiest of places. Great job @MTPHereToHelp https://t.co/lcQHi7WT6c— Sagar (@sssaaagar) March 12, 2023

Recently, another video of a man heckling two women bikers on Bengaluru’s NICE Road raised similar concern about road safety on the Internet. The incident took place near Gottigere of south Bengaluru, when the bikers, Priyanka Prasad and Sharon Samuel, were returning from a Women’s Day bike rally, according to a Times of India report.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here