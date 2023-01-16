Mumbai Winter Has Twitter Wishing For 'Typical' Hot Weather As Mercury Dips

Mumbai experienced its coldest day of the season on Sunday, with the temperature dipping to 13.8 degrees Celsius. This minimum temperature- four degrees below normal- was recorded by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santa Cruz observatory, reported Mid Day. As of 8.30 AM today, the temperature in Mumbai was at 16.4 degrees Celsius, as per IMD’s website. The minimum temperature today is forecast to be around 13 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai and Delhi usually get into ‘cold wars’ on Twitter right from the onset of winter. The cold spell over the past day has some Mumbai residents enthused, while others want the city to go back to its usual warmth.

I am irritated by this COLD I want hot humid typical Mumbai weather - Coconut water wala weather — Dr Shark ( Dr Naresh ) (@SharkNaresh) January 16, 2023

This rare phenomena occurs in Mumbai for only 2-3 days during the months of Dec-Jan.A cold winter morning,a warm sun&sightings of creatures clad in sweaters catching a nap wherever the sun comes down good(Their husbands are usually found in the kitchen making adrak vali chai) pic.twitter.com/fGdQ4gNHZX— Mandar Natekar (@mandar2404) January 16, 2023

Why is Mumbai so cold— mahek (@maahhhek) January 16, 2023

Ok us Mumbai peeps are shivering about right now, and that says a lot! Take care my friends in Delhi and around! Severe intense cold wave predictions and my peeps n Bangalore’s apparently coldest nights in a couple of years? Dayum’ hot chocolate and blanket time ! pic.twitter.com/Ho8hydN6AW — CyberShakti.lens (, ) (@CyberShakti) January 16, 2023

This January winter is different for me for so many reasons! One good thing out of it: I am starting to appreciate sunshine! I never liked sun before! But nowadays, feeling the cold breeze in Mumbai + lifting my face up to take a look at the sun makes me smile wildly! :') — Hasti (@hastapasta3) January 15, 2023

Bone-chilling cold in Mumbai and adjacent areas…I had never imagined that I’ll have to wear a #jacket in #Mumbai. Mercury slips to the lowest and the cool breeze is freezing me! Now, the Delhiites can’t alone boast of the winter, we too have been experiencing the #merciless_cold— Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) January 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded minimum temperature at 1.4 degrees Celsius, season’s lowest, on Monday morning as freezing cold winds from Himalayas push down mercury in Northern India.

