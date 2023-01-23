Mumbai Woman 'Drunk-Orders' Biryani Worth Rs 2500 All the Way From Bengaluru

A Twitter user listened to the voices and drunk-ordered Rs 2500 worth of biryani from Bengaluru. While she was in Mumbai. Even if one doesn’t count the cost or the distance that the biryani must traverse, they would be forced to consider the fact that the dish would arrive the next day. Which isn’t ideal.

The Twitter user going by @_subiii_ was, at the end of the day, happy with what she got. She shared photos of the scrumptious-looking biryani platters. Many people, however, questioned her why she would order from Bengaluru and not from Hyderabad instead, the latter city being something of a biryani capital for the country. The OP’s biryani was ordered from famous Bengaluru outlet Meghana Foods. Drunk or not, that’s a wise decision right there. Some also suggested that she should have ordered from Kolkata instead.

If you’re wondering about the logistics of the move like many other Twitter users, such orders can be placed via Zomato Intercity. The food delivery app’s Twitter handle also joined in after the tweet went viral. “Subii, you’ll have a happy hangover once the order is at your doorstep. Do let us know about the experience," the company wrote.

Subii, you'll have a happy hangover once the order is at your doorstep. Do let us know about the experience — zomato care (@zomatocare) January 21, 2023

Meghana Biryani is Worth it https://t.co/B9EZC1pv0F— Chaitanya Varma (@spychaitanya) January 23, 2023

That’s why you you shouldn’t drink and drive and order . I hope it was worth it. Happy hangover lady. https://t.co/RwRPkYVCUh— Da_Lying_Lama (@GoofyOlives) January 23, 2023

It’s from Bangalore not Hyderabad ☠️ https://t.co/AVruwZb7iU— Diya gupta (@Diygugugu) January 22, 2023

You could have actually ordered Biryani From Hyderabad Itself https://t.co/jSuQ1hTwg3— × Shelby × (@itzCigarette) January 21, 2023

The kind of mistakes I'd like except for the biriyani from bangalore part https://t.co/iKrqFdMkQQ— NJ (@NusrathJahan_48) January 21, 2023

People are clearly willing to go the distance for biryani. For instance, Zomato recently crowned the “nation’s biggest foodie" in its annual report for 2022. It was Delhi resident Ankur, who placed 3,330 orders using Zomato last year, which averages to about 9 orders per day, as per a Business Today report.

