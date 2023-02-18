Want to know how to make an AP Dhillon song in just 2 minutes? This content creator might have provided an apt guideline for you. Anshuman Sharma who is known for creating musical parodies, this time made an attempt to decode AP Dhillon’s style. The music composer came up with just six steps that may help anyone to create tracks like the hit star and the internet is stunned. The creator’s easy and simple trick begins with selecting a theme for the song. Since it is AP Dhillon, the content creator emphasises on choosing topics related to love or heartbreak. He even urges people to take inspiration from any song by The Weeknd.

The next step is writing Punjabi lyrics, for which he just translated a Weeknd song and suggested one can also take help from Chat GPT. This is followed by adding retro beats that sound like a drumroll, synth bass, and four chords. Post which one has to sing the lyrics as they’ve just woken up from a deep sleep. In the end, all you have to do is put all the music together and you’re ready with an AP Dhillon song in just 2 minutes. Can’t believe it? Watch the video below:

Within a span of four days, the clip has amassed over eighty-eight thousand likes on Instagram, creating a massive buzz. The video also caught the attention of musician Amaal Mallik.

A user who was utterly impressed with the creator’s skills asked, “How is even better than AP Dhillon?” Another wrote, “Bro u killed it. I think u should release your album.” One more joined, “You just ghost-produced a hit for him.” Meanwhile, a user commented, “Bro has exposed the secret sauce of AP Dhillon,” another added, “It sounds more like AP Dhillion than AP Dhillon himself.”

However, a section of the internet also showed reluctance towards the creation, a user wrote, “Step one: Don’t make it,” another wrote, “Agli baar se (Next time) do make, ‘How to ruin everybody’s career in 2 minutes.’” But musician Amaal Mallik doesn’t seem to agree and requested the creator, “Mera Bhi Banao (Make one for me).”

Did you like the new version of AP Dhillon song?

