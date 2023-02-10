'My Heart Dropped': Tweet About Actor Imran Khan's 'New Movie' Has People Fooled

Bollywood Actor Imran Khan is known for his romantic movies like Jaane tu ya Jaane na, Ekk Main aur Ekk tu, I Hate Love Stories. After earning fame through these few films, the actor did not show up in any of the movies. It is said that he quit acting. However, now, a Twitter post which has gone viral claims the opposite and has fooled the netizens. Uploaded by user named ‘Meha,’ the post shows an edited poster from one of his movies with Kareena Kapoor. “BREAKING: Imran Khan announces his next movie after a long hiatus!" read the caption.

Meha, right below her tweet, explained the context of the tweet. She shared a tweet which read, “Never engage with Bombay people in Hindi. You could be complete strangers and they’ll still feel free to address you with a ‘Tu’. Unacceptable behaviour."

The post, after being viral, confused the netizens and many believed for it to be true. Have a look at the tweet:

BREAKING: Imran Khan announces his next movie after a long hiatus! pic.twitter.com/bxuGTjibOW— Meha (@BitchMastaani) February 8, 2023

“Main 2 min k liye itni excited ho gayi thi by god," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I guess that’s the ranbir movie -> aap juthi main makkar." Here are a few responses:

title written by a Delhiite ? https://t.co/ccjc5WDkZu— Bakwas Rider 🏍️ (Wear helmet at the back also) (@BakwasRadio) February 10, 2023

he's also making jaane aap ya jaane na! https://t.co/EHfyo20PPE— rain⁷ be safe jinnie (@bangtanhoebro) February 10, 2023

That explains everything….about the tu aap saga https://t.co/9A8N6F2Pa0— Alan Desousa (@achris1226) February 10, 2023

DO NOT play with me https://t.co/DrwNxdrs2U— Misha Talapatra (@misha912) February 9, 2023

my heart just dropped I AM A HEART PATIENT THESE TYPES OF JOKES SHOULD BE STOP I COULD HAVE DIED YK https://t.co/SkBQT7Sbbj— t. (@lifelessgang) February 9, 2023

Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 movie Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. He later featured in several films including, Kidnap, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. He was last seen in 2015’s Katti Batti. The actor has been now missing from the limelight for a long time now and has reportedly quit acting. “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment," Imran’s friend Akshay Oberoi said in an interview in 2020.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here