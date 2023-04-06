Myanmar Restaurant Serves 'Bhindi Noodles' And Desi Foodies Want to Try This 'Interesting' Combo

Fusion food items are currently gaining momentum in all over the world. Fusion food means amalgamating different cuisines together and coming up with one dish. From Parle-G Halwa, Chocolate Gulab Jamun, to Cold Coffee Maggi - we have seen it all. As the demand is increasing, many restaurants have managed to develop unique fusion dishes. While some are a hit, there are others that come as a massive miss. Now, a Twitter post which is going viral shows how a Myanmar-based restaurant has added ‘Bhindi’ (ladyfinger) to noodles.

Twitter user ‘Satabdi’ took to the blue bird app and shared an image of the same. In the caption, she wrote, “Tried some bhendi (bhindi/okra/ladies fingers) noodles." In the image, you can see huge chunks of ladyfingers cooked and tossed in noodles, along with other vegetables. There is also babycorn, coriander, and other basic vegetables. The restaurant is named Chilli Pot Mala Xiang Guo and it is located in Yangon. Have a look:

Tried some bhendi (bhindi/okra/ladies fingers) noodles 😬Yangon, Myanmar pic.twitter.com/veNrp93LDO — Satabdi (@satabdisambedna) April 5, 2023

The image, since being uploaded, has garnered 2.5K views. “Amazing! Never imagined Bhindi in this way. Is it cooked with the noodles or separately since it takes time?" asked a Twitter user. To this, Satabdi responded by saying, “So at this joint one is supposed to select their pick of vegetables/meat and send it to the kitchen. The bhindi and other vegetables were sautéed together and the noodles were added later. Wasn’t too raw but also not too cooked. Also learnt that bhindi is eaten raw by locals."

“Quite interesting!! Maybe it’s time to move beyond my love for Bhindi cooked in mustard oil as we enjoy in Odisha Have a great trip!!" wrote another user.

Satabdi also mentioned how the dish was “delicious."

What do you think about this combo?

