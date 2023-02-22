Hold your honey jars, because the world of beekeeping and honey production just got a million times more interesting. Coming all the way from North Carolina, this vibrant jar of purple honey has stolen all the limelight on the internet. A snap of the unique elixir was shared on Twitter, and let’s just say that the internet is abuzz with excitement. The delectable shade of dark purple in a glass jar might just be the most gorgeous honey anyone has ever laid eyes on. This is an exclusive discovery coming from the Sandhills of North Carolina. The only place on Earth where bees create it.

“In the Sandhills of North Carolina, bees produce purple honey. It is the only place on Earth where it is found," read the caption of the photo.

In the Sandhills of North Carolina, bees produce purple honey. It is the only place on Earth where it is found. pic.twitter.com/tJw7Ii1kXF— jim rose circus (@jimrosecircus1) February 20, 2023

Social media users are now clamoring for a taste of the sweet stuff. They are excited to find out how they can get their hands on this jar of purple honey. It might be a sticky quest but people are willing to go on it. “This is really cool. My grandpa was a beekeeper and I find this fascinating. I wish I were able to buy some purple honey from North Carolina. I need to try it,” wrote a Twitter user.

This is really cool. My grandpa was a bee keeper and I find this fascinating. I wish I was able to buy some purple honey from North Carolina. I need to try it.— Eddie (@socaljazzdude) February 21, 2023

“I bet it’s delicious! I love the sourwood honey from NC,” read a tweet.

I bet it’s delicious! I love the sourwood honey from NC.— BeachBum (@jandsmcw) February 20, 2023

Another user had a suggestion of their own. They tweeted, “Apparently it’s the Kudzu pollen. On that note, I want to recommend Oregano honey. It comes from the Cyclades and the pollen of wild Oregano imparts a delicate flavor to this true nectar of the gods.”

Apparently it's the Kudzu pollen.On that note, I want to recommend Oregano honey. It comes from the Cyclades and pollen of wild Oregano imparts a delicate flavor to this true nectar of the gods. — (((AnnBelayThatOrder))) (@Northofwestward) February 20, 2023

The mystery of North Carolina’s purple honey was discussed on the official Medium account of the state’s Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. It shared that the delicacy continues to intrigue beekeepers and scientists alike. While some theories suggest the color is the result of bees feeding on aluminum-rich nectar or sourwood plants, others believe it may come from kudzu or southern leatherwood flowers. Regardless of the cause, one thing is for certain - this sweet and slightly fruity honey is becoming increasingly popular among honey lovers and foodies alike.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here