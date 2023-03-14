After becoming an instant hit in India and impressing cine lovers across the globe, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has created history by winning an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. While the entire nation is celebrating the groundbreaking success, Naatu Naatu fever has spread to the West. A video of two US cops dancing to the electrifying song has surfaced online leaving the desi social media users proud and impressed.

In the video, the cops can be seen shaking a leg to the energy packed song. We can also spot people playing Holi. It can’t get better, did we hear? Well, read on. A man can be seen helping the cops learn the deadly hook step of Naatu Naatu. “California cops are enjoying the Naatu Naatu song. Naatu Naatu is everywhere,” the text attached to the video read.

Since being shared on the microblogging site, the video has gained 5.7 lakh views and prompted a barrage of users to flood the comment section with cheers.

A person wrote, “Yes they are, and a great choice! The song is catchy and makes you want to groove!”

Yes they are, and great choice! Song is catchy and makes you want to groove! .— G JUSTICE (@GJUSTIC07072621) March 12, 2023

Fan craze for the award-winning song Naatu Naatu seems to not be going to fade away anytime soon. Relating to the feeling, a user wrote, “Wow! Ok, even the COPS now.”

Wow ok even the COPS now 😊😏😂— Harshitha (@Shri_Harshitha_) March 11, 2023

“This brings such a ridiculous smile to my face,” another one tweeted.

This brings such a ridiculous smile to my face.— 🙃 (@chillbrobagg1nz) March 11, 2023

A user said, “I can’t stop dancing to Naatu Naatu! California cops are enjoying the song. Naatu Naatu is everywhere!”

I can’t stop dancing to Naatu Naatu! #California cops are enjoying the the song. Naatu naatu is everywhere! .— T|GOFF⚛️ 📌 Shop Always Open ✧ (@TGoff60247307) March 12, 2023

SSS Rajamouli’s RRR revolves around the story of two freedom fighters played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The magnum opus also featured Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. RRR’s song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, won the Best Music (Original Song) category at Oscars 2023. The popularity of the song has been on the rise ever since it won the 80th Golden Globes Award.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here