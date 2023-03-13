‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has won the Oscar for the Best Original Song, striking gold once again after the Golden Globe win for Best Song (Motion Picture) earlier. The song, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, became the moment on Twitter after it dropped, with a deluge of viral videos showing people leaving their seats at the theatres to dance along to its high-energy beats.

Deepika Padukone presented the ‘Naatu Naatu’ performance at the 95th Academy Awards and teared up after composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose walked up to the stage to accept the award. Since the Oscar win has got people grooving to the song from SS Rajamouli’s hit film once again, here are the most viral moments when people couldn’t help but shake a leg to ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Naatu Naatu Live at Oscars 2023

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the song live at the Oscars. The dance performance was led by Lauren Gottlieb. Ahead of the performance, the song was introduced by Deepika Padukone. “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation… In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger," she said in part of her speech.

Kili Paul

Korean Embassy in India

- Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korean Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

BTS’ Jungkook

JUNGKOOK….❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍It's amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much. We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea. #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/ktAEfc56xB — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 3, 2023

French Dancers

So will you be breaking into a little ‘Naatu’ this fine day?

