CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Sun Solar FlareApril Fools Day 2023IndiGo Drunk PassengerJapanese Employee FinedUnhappiest Jobs
Home » Buzz » Nagaland Minister Can't Get Over MS Dhoni's Fan Following
2-MIN READ

Nagaland Minister Can't Get Over MS Dhoni's Fan Following

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 18:28 IST

Delhi, India

MS Dhoni batting at nets at Chennai's Chepauk stadium.(credits: Insta/chennaiipl)

MS Dhoni batting at nets at Chennai's Chepauk stadium.(credits: Insta/chennaiipl)

“Cheeteh ki chaal, baaz ki nazar, aur Dhoni ki skills par kabhi shak nahi kar sakte,” Temjen Imna Along wrote in the caption.

The day every Indian cricket fan was waiting for is finally here. The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to make you experience some adrenaline rush, with nearly two months of cricketing action. Ahead of the IPL 2023 opener between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along has treated the Whistle Podu army at every corner with glimpses of their captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni.

In the viral video, Dhoni can be seen walking towards the pitch to bat in a practice match at the Chepauk Stadium. And saying that the crowd went into a frenzy will be an understatement, when in reality after witnessing their favourite cricketer, the fans literally erupted with excitement. The video opens to show Dhoni putting on his gloves and walking towards the pitch with spectators chanting his name in the background. Honestly, the Yellow Army in the stands made the entire Chennai know that their ‘Thala’ has finally arrived.

Channelling his inner Bollywood fan, Temjen Imna Along sought inspiration from Bajirao Mastani’s iconic dialogue for the caption. “Logo ka pyaar ho to aisa! Cheeteh ki chaal, baaz ki nazar, aur Dhoni ki skills par kabhi shak nahi kar sakte,” he wrote.

RELATED NEWS

Originally, the video was shared by Chennai Super Kings’ official Instagram page with the caption, “Nayagan meendum varaar… (The hero is coming again)” about three days back.

It goes without saying that innumerable CSK and Dhoni fans flooded the comments section. Several called him their idol and pride of Jharkhand. One user commented, “MS Dhoni greatest personality ever…emotion, idol, inspiration, and love for millions of people.”

Another wrote, “He is the pride of Jharkhand.”

A few pointed out that Nagaland Minister’s posts are so amusing that one can’t help but follow him, as a user wrote, “Dehakti aag se sholey bhadkaane wale ho aap. Yaar sach btaau toh follow karne ko majbur karwaane wale ho aap.”

Some even quizzed Temjen Imna Along, if he is supporting CSK this IPL, as a user commented, “Sir Are you supporting CSK?”

So far, the video has been viewed more than 49 thousand times.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Buzz
  2. MS Dhoni
first published:March 31, 2023, 18:17 IST
last updated:March 31, 2023, 18:28 IST