Just a few days ago, two men were allegedly caught on camera stealing flowerpots set up for a G20 Event in Haryana’s Gurugram. Not that one would expect it, but the incident took place in broad daylight when the men were driving a high-end vehicle with a VIP license plate. The video captured them picking the flower pots off the side of the street and placing them in the trunk of their car. Several people since the incident come forward to share their views on the incident. Now, the Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along, has also shared his reaction to the incident. “Biwi ko manane gaya tha. Ab Delhi Police ko mana raha hai (Went to persuade his wife, is now persuading the Delhi Police)" the minister tweeted.

Biwi को मनाने गया था ! अब Delhi Police को मना रहा हैं 🤭 https://t.co/rk2Raqf7dm — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 1, 2023

Social media users were in stitches over the reaction to the Nagaland Minister’s tweet. Many remarked that he was spot-on with the reaction. Others mentioned that it was not the Delhi Police he would be persuading but the Haryana Police. A Twitter user wrote, “Not Delhi police, it’s Haryana Police.”

Not delhi police,it’s Haryana Police— Vivek Gupta (@gupta_vivek96) March 1, 2023

“Late for wishing Valentine’s day to Girlfriend or /Wife?” another user wrote.

Late for wishing Valentine day to GF/Wife? 🤣🤣— JH (@jagdish_2204) March 1, 2023

“Gamla Chor ne apna career barbaad kar liya (the pot theif ruined his entire career). Whole India knows him now,” wrote another user.

#GamlaChor ne apna career barbaad kar liya. Whole India knows him now.— NoBody (@Y0S0B) March 1, 2023

During the video, numerous other flower pots were also seen filled with in-bloom colourful flowers. Right next to it was a poster advertising the G20 event. The incident reportedly took place in Shankar Chowk, Gurugram. It was posted on social media by a journalist, Raj Verma. The video quickly gained traction online. Verma captioned the video, which when translated to English read, “At Shankar Chowk in Gurugram Kia car rider blew up the pots of plants in broad daylight.” He also tagged Gurugram police authorities and the Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter.

The case had then reached the Deputy Commissioner, who instructed the police to initiate an investigation. Police has already arrested the 50-year-old man identified as Manmohan seen in the clip. The car and the stolen flower pots were seized by the police said on Wednesday, March 1.

