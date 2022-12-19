Nagaland Minister Shares Video Of Indian Men Dancing to Michael Jackson's 'Dangerous' With a Life Lesson

Nagaland Minister Shares Video Of Men Dancing To Michael Jackson’s ‘Dangerous’ With A Twist

Nagaland’s Minister of Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along, and his tweets have gone to become the internet’s favourite as they generally give Twitter users an insight into the beauty and culture of the northeastern state. Occasionally, Along is known to share some entertaining videos that also have deep messages with them. Continuing with this trend, Temjen Imna Along recently shared a video of two men dancing freely on the streets.

The men who seem to be thoroughly enjoying their dance in the 37-second short clip are seen trying out the popular Michael Jackson steps to the 1991 hit, ‘Dangerous’ playing in the background. The song that was perfectly added to the video makes it much more entertaining to watch. The joy and excitement on their faces can easily brighten up anyone’s day.

Along wrote a caption with the video which was an important life lesson that we all would agree is necessary to be practiced. “Agar jeevan mein khushi chahte ho toh, logon ki baaton ko dil se lagana chhod do.” When translated into English, it read, “If you want happiness in life, stop taking people’s words too seriously!”

The video that was shared this morning has already garnered over 1 lakh 20 thousand views and more than 8,000 likes. Several users concurred with Along’s advice and appreciated the men’s dance moves, comparing them to Michael Jackson.

Another user commented, ”It takes nothing to be happy and express the same.”

It takes nothing to be happy and express the same… https://t.co/9Gn0XLA90K— Neeraj Tiwari (@neetiwari) December 18, 2022

“This is what MJ inspired in people. Dance and be happy. Wherever, whenever,” wrote another user.

This is what MJ inspired in people. Dance and be happy. Wherever, whenever. https://t.co/4ZNkYmxv9p— Abhishek Shukla (@tweetabhis_s) December 18, 2022

A video showing Mr Along dancing at the wedding of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s daughter went viral earlier last month. He demonstrated his dance talents, which wowed many of his followers and fellow Twitter users. In the viral video, the minister is seen having a gala time dancing enthusiastically with other guests.

