Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Turns 'Sumo Wrestler' Among 'Karate Kids' in Viral Pic

Nagaland’s minister for higher education and tourism, Temjen Imna Along, is well-known for his humorous social media messages. Along often discusses essential ambitions in life on social media and provides people with insights into the culture of the Northeastern state. This time, he has shared a photo of himself alongside kids engaged in martial arts training. In his post, the minister refers to himself as a “Sumo Wrestler" and the kids as “Karate Kids". Along shared the tweet on Friday and since then, it has been watched more than two lakh times and garnered over 8,100 likes.

The children are dressed in their martial arts attire while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief is seen wearing casual clothing – pants and a t-shirt.

Sumo wrestler having a chilled moment with the Karate Kids. pic.twitter.com/4HDR4Pmh7i— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 17, 2023

The message has drawn a flurry of replies from Twiter users. One user replied, “Aap kamaal ke bande ho yaar”. Another user called him the champion of captions. The Twitter replies are filled with people responding with laughing emojis.

On Friday, Along also posted a photo on Twitter with some amusing commentary. In the image, Along can be seen seated in a room filled with people who were all nodding off in their seats. He wished his followers Happy Sleep Day. The aim of the picture was to call attention to the drawn-out lectures and panel talks, where participants frequently nodded off from boredom.

Similarly, he shared a picture on Twitter of a village in Nagaland. In the picture, a signboard reads, ‘Drive slow see our Village, Drive fast see our Judge’.

Temjen Imna Along is a prominent politician from Nagaland, a state in northeast India. He is a member of the BJP and has held various important positions in the state government.

