Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's Funny Disclaimer For This Pic Leaves Internet in Splits

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along’s cuteness and sense of humour are his climb to fame on social media. From hilarious take on “small eyes” to funny captions on social media, he never fails to impress the users. The minister demonstrated these strong points once again on Wednesday when he shared a picture of himself enjoying some food, captioned with a witty disclaimer! The internet can not get enough of his funny quips and adorable photographs. Comments by social media users show how much Imna Along has endeared himself to people all over the country!

In the picture he shared on Twitter, Imna Along can be seen looking at his plate of food with complete focus. The caption of the image contains a disclaimer that has made people on the microblogging site burst out in laughter. It reads, “Stunts performed by professional in a controlled environment. Should not be imitated.” It is followed by an emoji that looks similar to Imna Along’s expression!

Disclaimer: Stunts performed by professional in a controlled environment. Should not be imitated. 😑 pic.twitter.com/I1XF0fqQ8b — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) December 21, 2022

The tweet has amassed 23,000 likes so far and several people have flocked to the comments section to praise Imna Along’s sense of humour.

“Love you bro…Your tweets brings smile to everyone’s faces, I am sure to even your adversaries. Cheers,” one user wrote. Another person replied to the humourous disclaimer with a small joke of their own, tweeting, “Sir, I am very good in performing these kinds of stunts. Now on, please don’t take personal risk, pls call me.”

Love you bro… Your tweets brings smile on everyone’s faces, I am sure to even your adversaries. Cheers 🥂— Bazinga! (@bull_circle) December 22, 2022

Sir, i am very good in performing these kind of stunts. Now on please don't take personal risk, pls call me.— Sumanth Siriki (@SirikiSumanth) December 21, 2022

Alluding to Imna Along’s facial expression, one wrote, “The stunt man seems to be fully focused on his job.” Another user made a similar observation, telling the state’s Minister of Tribal Affairs that “regardless of whether the target is small or big, you always look focused and determined.”

The stunt man seems to be fully focused on his job.— Vivek mohan jha (@Vivekmohanjha) December 21, 2022

Of course, there is no dearth of laughing emojis and cute, funny GIFs in the comments section as well. People thoroughly enjoyed Imna Along’s unique take on such a mundane photograph.

