Nagaland Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Temjen Imna Along is the internet’s favourite, thanks to his witty charm, endearing hilarity, and cheeky tweets. The minister grabbed the internet’s attention once again, this time with his support for singles on Valentine’s Day. At a time, when the internet is flooded with mushy romantic posts and wishes for Valentine’s Day, Temjen endorsed support for singles, on the festival of love. The minister shared a picture of himself with a serious expression and hailed all the singles out there. Not just this, Temjen Imn also claimed that Valentine’s Day is meant for singles, who possess the gift of “freedom”, which is not meant for all.

“Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles!” he wrote in the captions. In the now-viral picture, Temjen Imna Along can be seen sitting with his arms crossed and giving a corner-eye look to the camera.

Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles! pic.twitter.com/4icAaRZNPv — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 14, 2023

Social media users were quick to highlight the contrast between the minister’s photo and the tweet. The tweet sparked a meme fest in the comments section.

One user commented, “A smiling face would have taken the message far and wide.”

A smiling face would have taken the message far and wide 😋— Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) February 14, 2023

Another commented, “But your expression saying something else..”

But ur expression saying something else ..🤣🤣— tweetsforupsc (@factsforupsc) February 14, 2023

“You bet! To add to it, being single & going on a solo trip can be a perfect match made in heaven.” And ended it with the hashtag “solo travel” read a reply.

A few started wishing each other “Happy singles day bro,” under the tweet.

Happy singles day bro ❤️— Praveen Singh (@singh1_praveen) February 14, 2023

Check other reactions here:

Yh bi sehi hai 😅 pic.twitter.com/Db1Pw6doUo— Sahan Mazumder (@SahanMazumdr) February 14, 2023

Temjen Imna Alon’s Valentine’s Day post has been viewed more than a million times and has garnered more than 32 thousand likes, so far.

This is not the first time that the minister has endorsed being single. Last year, on the occasion of World Population Day, Temjen Imna asked the internet to be “sensible towards the issue of population growth.”

On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing.Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today. pic.twitter.com/geAKZ64bSr — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 11, 2022

He advised all to remain single like him. While sharing a cute smiling picture of himself, the minister wrote, “On the occasion of World Population Day, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on childbearing. Or Stay Single like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today.”

