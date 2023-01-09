Namibian Boy Fights Giant Crocodile To Save His Sister; Internet Calls Him A Hero

A 19-year-old boy Johannes Ndara has been hailed as a hero for saving his 9-year-old sister, Regimiya Haikera, from a crocodile attack. It was not an easy task for the young lad, as his sister’s ribs, inner thigh and left side of the torso were brutally injured by the crocodile. This news has been reported from Kavango West Namibia in the Daily Star publication.

In the interview with Daily Star, Johannes described how he tackled the fight with the ferocious beast and managed to save his sister. “We first went to our crop fields to plough," he said. Johannes further said that they decided to go down to the river, situated in their parent’s garden, to look for something to cook. When Johannes and Regimiya reached the garden, they also decided to fetch some water, which would help them cook the vegetables.

They started walking downstream to fill the buckets. It was at this particular moment Johannes realised that his sister was left behind and shouting. Horrified, he turned around and saw the most bone-chilling sight. His sister was caught by a giant crocodile.

Without wasting a second, he jumped into the river and held the crocodile with its jaws, applying every bit of its strength. Fortunately, he was able to free her from the jaws of death. After this gut-wrenching incident, they returned to the edge of the river and cried while holding each other.

Regimiya was immediately rushed to Bunya Health Centre, before being transferred to the Rundu Intermediate Hospital. In this hospital, she is being treated for her injuries. As stated in the report, she is in stable condition now.

This heart-rending incident has prompted the authorities to issue a warning about the dangers of crocodiles. These beasts have killed an estimated number of 1,000 people every year globally. Chief Warden Richard Aingura told Namibian news outlet New Era that people should be cautious of crocodiles when standing at the riverside.

