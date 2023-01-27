Just days before the 20th anniversary of the Columbia accident, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has observed NASA Day of Remembrance. Marked every year, the agency honours the members of NASA who lost their lives while furthering the cause of exploration and discovery in space. These include the crews that were aboard Apollo 1 and the space shuttles Challenger and Columbia. The space agency in their Instagram post shared photos of the crew members who lost their lives. The first photo captured The Columbia crew including (from left) David Brown, Rick D. Husband, Laurel Blair Sutton Clark, Kalpana Chawla, Michael P. Anderson, William C. McCool and Ilan Ramon. The next two pictures featured the crew of Apollo and Challenger. They shared that while NASA prepares to return to the moon and venture onto Mars, their primary focus remains on the first core value of safety. “We work to never repeat the mistakes of our past,” they wrote. Check out the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

NASA invited social media users to share how the legacy of the lost crew members has inspired them. Many reminisced how in awe they were of the astronauts who went in pursuit of the unknown. Several remembered the moment they heard about the Challenger disaster. Others shared how NASA and its crew have inspired them and the people around them. A user wrote, “As a teacher, I felt it important to encourage children to go after their dreams. Each year, I took them to the Challenger Center at Fort Knox, KY to inspire them toward NASA. I believe a few of my former students work there today. I am one proud teacher!”

“I remember as a 7-year-old girl, growing up in India and following the progress of this. We were all so proud of Indian-origin Kalpana Chawla. She was a great sensation and still is to this day. Inspired a whole generation of young girls and boys to dream the unthinkable. What a legend!” another user commented.

A comment read, “Excitement and joy and curiosity turning to shock and disbelief in Grade 6 witnessing the Challenger disaster unfold. In spite of setbacks NASA still givers humanity a reason to look up and look forward to exploring and examining our place in the cosmos.”

The space agency also shared a video on YouTube honouring all members of the NASA family who lost their lives to advance the cause of space discovery.

This year, NASA Day of Remembrance also commemorates the tragedy of Apollo 1, which occurred 55 years ago and the Challenger tragedy which happened 37 years ago.

