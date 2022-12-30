NASA To Pay More Than A Lakh For Just Lying In Bed For Two Months For Research

If you believe that working for NASA requires strong qualifications in physical science and references, then you are wrong. Currently, NASA is offering volunteers the chance to spend two months lying in bed for $18,500 (Rs 1,53,1920) in order to better understand how artificial gravity can influence the human body. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) launched the Artificial Gravity Bed Rest Study (AGBRESA) at the German Aerospace Center.

For the first time, researchers will look into the use of synthetic gravity as a potential safeguard against the harmful consequences of weightlessness (the absence of gravity) on the human body. In order to spend 60 days in the beds, the researchers are looking for 12 male and 12 female volunteers between the age group of 24 and 55. Volunteers should know how to communicate in the German language.

The beds will be situated in an enviable, medical research facility owned by the German Aerospace Center in Cologne’s Institute of Aerospace Medicine. During the period of bed rest, all experiments, meals and recreational activities will be performed while lying down. The participants will spend a total of 89 days at the facility, which includes 14 days of rest and astronaut therapy on either side of the 60-day bed-rest phase, as well as five days of familiarisation.

The volunteers’ movements will be limited during the trial to prevent any strain on their muscles, tendons, or skeletal system. To replicate the movement of bodily fluids experienced by astronauts in a space shuttle, the beds will be six degrees tilted downward and toward the head end.

Half of the participants will take tests resembling those done in a gravity chamber. In order to test them, a centrifuge (a device with a rapidly revolving container that applies centrifugal force) will be spun around them for 30 revolutions per minute with the goal of forcing blood back into their extremities.

Scientists will assess volunteers’ cognitive skills, muscular strength, balance and cardiovascular condition during the experiment. Researchers will compare the physical decline of the two groups in an effort to gather the information that can help astronauts avoid this effect during extended space travel.

