NASA's Artemis 1 Mission Captures Closest Images of Moon On its Sixth Day

NASA's Orion Capsule, on the sixth day of the Artemis 1 mission, sent in some stunning photographs of the moon’s surface. At its closest to the moon, the Artemis 1 mission's spacecraft cruised 130 kilometres (80 miles) above the lunar surface. According to the caption of the post put out by NASA, the image was obtained using Orion's optical navigational system, which records black-and-white photographs of the Earth and moon at various phases and ranges.

Four pictures of various parts of the moon were released by NASA on Thursday with a lengthy caption that began with the line,” No crater photos than these”. The images made public on Instagram are said to be the closest ones taken of the moon since the Apollo programme came to an end in 1975.

“No crater photos than these," NASA wrote on Instagram before explaining in-depth about the key regions of moon that were snapped.

The first slide is a black-and-white photograph of the moon's surface, which is covered in craters of various sizes. The moon is depicted in various shades of grey in the image. The next two pics are close-ups of the moon. The fourth one in this set is the closest to the surface and shows craters within craters, as well as the texture of the moon scarred by asteroid and meteor impacts.

It will be the first time in more than a half-century that a space capsule has managed to complete a flyby of the moon. Artemis I is an unmanned mission that will test NASA's Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft before astronauts fly on a future project. If the mission is successful, According to NDTV, Artemis I will be accompanied by a human trip around the moon (Artemis II) in 2024, which could result in the first woman and person of colour landing on the moon.

