The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, thrilled the internet by sharing an old satellite image of earth, which gives a clear view of human settlement across the globe. The picture that was captured in 2016 during the night time, “shows how humans shaped the planet and lit up the darkness.” In the caption, NASA revealed that the photo is drawn from a special composting technique that works amazingly by choosing the “best cloud-free nights” every month. This is not only done to obtain a clearer image of the earth but also makes it easier to compare among human patterns in different months and in varied nations. All in all, the space agency’s latest post shows earth in “shining, shimmering, splendid” avatar and the internet is going gaga over how “bright” India looks.

NASA shared the picture along with a lengthy caption, wherein the agency explained the background of the image taken from the satellite. The American agency began the caption by saying, “Shining, shimmering, splendid. This image of Earth at night provides a clear view of the patterns of human settlements across our planet.” It added, “Satellite images of Earth at night – often referred to as “night lights” – provide a broad beautiful picture showing how humans shaped the planet and lit up the darkness. The image shows Earth’s night lights as observed in 2016; it is drawn from a compositing technique that selected the best cloud-free nights in each month over each land mass in 2016. (Note that clouds and sunlight are added for aesthetic effect.)”

NASA concluded the post by citing the former NASA earth scientist, Miguel Roman as saying that by incorporating this data, the scientists can monitor short-term changes that are “caused by disturbances in power delivery.” Detailing the same, Roman revealed that these disturbances can be caused by situations like “conflict, storms, earthquakes, and brownouts.” Using this data, Roman added that scientists can “monitor cyclical changes” that are led by “reoccurring human activities” like holiday lighting during Christmas and “seasonal migrations, urbanization, out-migration, economic changes, and electrification.”

Now, the photo has garnered a barrage of comments from desi users. Many were amused by how illuminating India appears. One user commented, “India looks so bright here.” Another wrote, “India is shining brighter than Europe and North Africa.” A third user commented, “Our India is shining as well.”

The photo has over 11 lakh likes as of now.

