Nashik Students Develop 'Smart Walking Stick' to Aid the Visually-Impaired

In the effort to aid individuals with vision impairments in their daily activities such as walking and traveling, a range of helpful devices have been introduced in the market. However, a group of innovative schoolchildren from Nashik district have created a unique invention that has garnered significant attention across the region. Students in the seventh and eighth grades at Mahatma Gandhi High School in Igatpuri Taluka have developed a remarkable smart walking stick for people with vision disabilities.

The design of this device is highly intelligent, allowing individuals with vision disabilities to move around without fear of tripping or falling. The smart walking stick is equipped with a feature that can detect obstacles in the path of a blind person and send an alert signal one to one and a half feet ahead of time. When an obstacle is detected, an inbuilt buzzer will sound, immediately notifying the person of the danger. This feature is invaluable in helping the visually impaired navigate their surroundings with greater ease and safety.

How Did the Idea Strike Their Minds?

When answering this question, Anisha Kulkarni, a teacher at Mahatma Gandhi School, said, ‘It happened when I asked my students, ‘What can you do for the benefit of blind citizens?’ This question evoked the idea of making this smart stick to help those with vision disabilities in their minds, and they immediately started working on this concept.’

What Techniques Were Used?

Numerous techniques were utilised to bring this noble idea to fruition. The students used pipes, ultrasonic sensors, buzzers, microcontrollers, and 9-volt batteries. These enthusiastic kids received guidance from their school principal, Anil Pawar, vice-principal Wakalkar, supervisor Thackeray, and teacher Avinash Kulkarni. This remarkable invention is receiving accolades from far and wide and is being praised by all sections of society

Goal of Students

Nikhil Chavhan, a student associated with the team, said, “It was a new experiment for us and we didn’t have much idea about it. We focused on the idea that if a smart device is used in this stick, it will definitely be more beneficial. Now, we want to make this stick even smarter because there is scope to add more advantageous functions to it." He further added, “Our teachers have also played a key role in our success by providing us with good guidance. Our aim is to manufacture more and more of these sticks to facilitate our brothers with vision disabilities."

