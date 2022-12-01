Navya Nanda Receives Flak For Speaking On Gender-Equal Boardrooms At US Consulate; Here's Why

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and the daughter of Shweta Bachchan-Nanda recently spoke at the US Consulate. She emphasised on working towards building gender-equal boardrooms in India. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Navya shared an image from the event. In the caption, she wrote, “#EntrepreNaari at the U.S Consulate. Speaking about working towards gender-equal boardrooms in India. Thank you for all your support." While this seems like a great achievement, netizens seem to have an issue with the same. Many highlighted that she has has never worked in an organization or stepped inside a gender-inequal boardroom therefore, speaking about the same at such a big platform is a little odd.

There were many who commented on her Instagram post. “Really how this girl is getting these platforms without doing anything worthwhile to be recognizes," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Lol. How????? You’ve. Never worked in an organisation before. What experience/ exposure do you have to provide your inputs on such a sensitive and burning topic. Don’t tell me you “researched” for it.

There are employees / colleagues I know who have been tirelessly working towards this cause, without any PR stunts like what you just did.

Take care and get well soon. You really need to And to you - US consulate. I just want to ask you how could you ask a 25 year old with no experience working to speak on such a topic…You’re all clearly part of “Team Dilute the topic.”

Amid all this criticism, female entrepreneur named Shruti Jahagirdar took to Twitter and claimed that Navya has never worked in an organization. In her tweet, she wrote, “Just to be perfectly clear.This is not about her privilege. I believe people of all ages, privileges and classes should speak about gender equality.I have a problem with an organisation matching the wrong person for the wrong talk (topic) and diluting a very important discussion."

The entrepreneur further highlighted as to how she wished that Navya spoke on another topic regarding gender equality and not women in boardrooms. “She just doesn’t have the experience to comment on that. No young person at 25 will have it to be honest," her tweet read.

Navya Nanda recently spoke at the U.S Consulate-Working towards gender equal ‘boardrooms’ in IndiaShe’s 25. Never worked in an org! And those of us who have worked in the top 20 companies in the Global Fortune 500 especially male dominated industries (india & abroad) look on‍♀️ — Shruti Jahagirdar (@Shruti_my_voice) November 29, 2022

She spoke under a campaign called #entreprenaari.Now tell me why would u change a perfectly gender neutral word to bring the women into the fray?Do we say fire-fightress?Defeats the purpose & adds much bullshit bingo onto gender equality table which is rife with words sans action— Shruti Jahagirdar (@Shruti_my_voice) November 29, 2022

Here are a few responses:

Apparently, being grand daughter of a film star is bigger qualification, just so you know. https://t.co/usaYqqyI5v— Sumit Sharma (@Sumitkrsharma) November 30, 2022

A man discussing gender equality is an ally. A woman doing the same isn't? https://t.co/1Pi5OjUU26— Asha (@Tenthaara) November 29, 2022

A worthy time to ask why people in positions of power & privilege can’t make way for those more deserving on the basis of expertise or merit because they could benefit far more from the visibility & access these people ALREADY enjoy https://t.co/VwKEBvRyj2— Nishtha (@nishizzles) November 29, 2022

What is your take on the same?

