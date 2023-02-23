Imagine it’s 1995 and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has just hit the theatres- what would you be doing? Even though many of the late millennials and Gen Zs weren’t even born then, it immediately sounds like a hell of a good time, wouldn’t you say? Netflix India prompted people to imagine just that. “Tweet like it’s 1995 and you just watched DDLJ for the first time," they wrote on Twitter and people really understood the assignment.

Imagine watching an up and coming Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj with that youthful innocence in his eyes, or Kajol’s Simran with her unbridled energy as she drunkenly dances to ‘Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main’! “I predict that this guy who played Raj will rule Indian cinema!" One Twitter user wrote.

One Twitter user wished they could get a warm hug from Farida Jalal. Another even found a way to jokingly bring up Karan Johar. “That SRK friend wearing spectacles seems like a good host for a talk show," they wrote.

Oh my god . . . I fall in love ❤ https://t.co/FVp9YG5N3y pic.twitter.com/8uT7FmZyR1— Susana Haidea Mateos Khan (@iamSuMateosKhan) February 23, 2023

I predict that this guy who played Raj will rule Indian cinema!— Raj (@YahyaSalahuddi2) February 21, 2023

India will get its biggest superstar after this movie— मयूर Kashyap 🇮🇳 (@MayurKashyap) February 21, 2023

Just finished watching DDLJ. this movie will be remembered for a long time. Oh and that SRK guy looks like a very promising actor, future superstar for sure pic.twitter.com/lVL81m3dWH— Arvind (@airwind_ac) February 21, 2023

Wish when I grow up and have a girlfriend or wife I would take her this movie to theatre and when my kids are as old as I am now will go to watch with their friends in theatre. My wishes are fulfilled— Tanay Jadhav (@tjadhav1983) February 22, 2023

Woah- WHAT A MOVIE! @iamsrk - a new superstar is born - what a switch from the darker roles of #Darr @itsKajolD chemistry with Shahrukh is magic- hope they do more movies together 💕 https://t.co/LAUVLH9o1h— Partha S Kar 🇮🇳🇬🇧🏏🎥 (@parthaskar) February 22, 2023

That SRK friend wearing spectacles seems like a good host for a talk show https://t.co/TxfxQgF7Qo— 👑 (@iFunkaar) February 22, 2023

If you weren’t a toddler or a concept back then, what would you be thinking?

