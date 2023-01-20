Netflix is Hiring a Flight Attendant For Its Private Jet With Annual Salary of Rs 3 Crore

Netflix has rolled out a job vacancy for the role of a flight attendant for one of its private jets. The role was advertised on the company’s website. Going by the requirements, the flight attendant should be able to travel the world for an extended period of time, carry weight up to 30 lbs (13.6kg), and “be capable of long periods of standing.” Hold on, the best part is yet to come. The streaming giant is offering to pay a sum of up to $385,000 (roughly over Rs 3 crore) a year.

The flight attendant will also be required to work for flights on a Gulfstream G550 jet as well as provide “confidential air transportation.” The candidate has to perform their job with “discretion.”

Though the company hasn’t provided a specific compensation range for the role, it lists the overall market range for similar positions which ranges from $60,000 and $385,000. Netflix has stated that they will determine the compensation, based on the experience level of the flight attendant.

The job, based in California’s San Jose near its Los Gatos headquarters, would involve on-ground duty as well as travel within and outside the United States. It is mandatory for the candidates to have the requisite flight-safety training certification from the Federal Aviation Administration. Netflix stated that the ideal candidate should not only be professionally trained in the cabin, passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation, but they should also be able to “embrace the Netflix culture of freedom and responsibility.”

The Netflix Aviation department claimed that it provides “exceptional, safe, confidential air transportation.” The advertisement further read: “It is our goal to provide the most outstanding aviation experience available, by using the best people and the best equipment, and providing the highest level of customer service possible.” The aviation team, as per the streaming giant, helps them reach the world more efficiently and effectively so that the company continues to create joy around the world.

Meanwhile, Netflix has laid off hundreds of employees ever since its subscriber numbers witnessed a dip last year. In addition, they launched a lower-priced advertising-supported tier, to crack down on password sharing.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here