Netflix recently received much flak over stringent anti-password sharing rules that required people to access the WiFi of their primary location every 31 days to show that they belonged to the same household. The decision received widespread criticism, with people asking what that meant for college kids or those travelling. The crackdown on password-sharing in itself had been receiving flak and the new rule did not please viewers.

As per The Streamable, a Netflix spokesperson has now said that those rules currently only apply to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, and the help centre article had accidentally gone live in other countries. There will be communication to customers before a significant change like that is made, the spokesperson said. The rules currently don’t apply for US users.

But Twitter is convinced that Netflix has “backtracked" due to the massive pushback from customers. People are celebrating it as a bit of a win, even though there’s no telling if the rules might go live for other countries again.

After getting dragged Netflix said password sharing is still on and their policies about it were posted in error. Yeah they fcked around & FOUND OUT pic.twitter.com/r2Qiuc4GTw— Drebae (@Drebae_) February 4, 2023

anyone that shares a netflix account should thank me pic.twitter.com/a7ZhIPDd4w— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) February 3, 2023

Netflix seen them tweets about torrenting and got in line QUICK— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) February 3, 2023

did netflix just try to gaslight us ?? https://t.co/o2TJMVH5Gp— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) February 3, 2023

heads up about the netflix sign-in-with-your-router thing being a "mistake": it was only a "mistake" in the USthey were totally gonna do it because they did it elsewhere pic.twitter.com/0Tlh7cKVXa — Kyle Tsetso (@KyleTsetso) February 4, 2023

Netflix doubled down so fastThese corporations be tryna play in our face & wallets & we’ve finally started bullying them into reneging the nonsense. Love that for us. — Zoliqwa (@_zolarmoon) February 4, 2023

actual footage of the netflix intern looking at the backlash they were receiving after they posted the anti-password sharing measures as an ‘error’ pic.twitter.com/RQFuAg0I5R https://t.co/65jUVh5qNL— zee (@mantralouie) February 3, 2023

