2-MIN READ

Netflix's Anti-Password Sharing Rules Spark Twitter Outrage, Viewers Predict 'Downfall'

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 12:50 IST

Netflix's anti-password sharing rules draw ire. (Credits: Twitter)

Netflix's crackdown on password-sharing, already widely criticised, is now getting lambasted for also being incredibly onerous with new rules.

Netflix has laid down its anti-password sharing method and it’s being lambasted on social media. Accounts in one household only will be shareable, and to ensure that devices are associated with that primary location, you will have to connect to the WiFi once every 31 days. There is also an option to pay extra to share account with non-household members.

Netflix’s move to ban password-sharing was already widely criticised, but the method of execution is drawing even more ire. “This is such a wild decision by Netflix lmao like, they’re aware of long distance relationships, kids in college, and poor people right?" One Twitter user asked. Their opinion was reflected by many other miffed people.

Netflix regularly faces ire for cancelling shows that many people deem to be of good quality; it remains to be seen what comes out of the ban on password-sharing.

