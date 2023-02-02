Netflix has laid down its anti-password sharing method and it’s being lambasted on social media. Accounts in one household only will be shareable, and to ensure that devices are associated with that primary location, you will have to connect to the WiFi once every 31 days. There is also an option to pay extra to share account with non-household members.

Netflix’s move to ban password-sharing was already widely criticised, but the method of execution is drawing even more ire. “This is such a wild decision by Netflix lmao like, they’re aware of long distance relationships, kids in college, and poor people right?" One Twitter user asked. Their opinion was reflected by many other miffed people.

this is such a wild decision by Netflix lmao like, they're aware of long distance relationships, kids in college, and poor people right? pic.twitter.com/ffzqAhwdWb— Bugs Maytrix 💗🖤💗 (50% off) (@bugsmaytrix) February 1, 2023

I feel like not enough streaming services are humble about the fact that they became successful because they were affordable and more convenient than pirating, and they're going to keep making themselves more expensive and less convenient until everybody pirates everything again https://t.co/mgyTCYC0xb— Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) February 1, 2023

Never forget that @netflix purposefully supported password sharing for their growth. You are paying for a certain number of screens, it shouldn't matter where those screens are located. pic.twitter.com/qHY42NSZ9o — Steve Posthumus (@stovepost) January 31, 2023

the funniest thing about this whole netflix debacle is that they think password sharing is what’s losing them money when in fact it’s the dwindling selection and cancelling popular shows after like 1 season lmfao— mon (@ClTYOFMON) February 1, 2023

Cancel Netflix. They just lost my business. "Password-sharing" is not a thing, it's called password-using. This is regressive bullshit borne out of capitalist greed to squeeze more money out of us. People paid for a password and they use it wherever they go.— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) February 1, 2023

Not only are Netflix’s new password sharing rules deplorable, there’s so many ways it can prevent people who live in the same house from being able to access their own Netflix, you shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to use your own service.— maleficent ✰ (@photonsmight) February 1, 2023

netflix’s downfall is hopefully swift and painful— Stanley Earl. (@Gluvvvvvv) February 1, 2023

Netflix regularly faces ire for cancelling shows that many people deem to be of good quality; it remains to be seen what comes out of the ban on password-sharing.

