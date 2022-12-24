Netflix's Old 'Love is Sharing Password' Tweet Trolled as Platform Set to End Feature

Netflix may put an end to password-sharing from early 2023. The move has long been in the pipeline for Netflix but implementation may finally kick off next year, as per a report in The Economic Times. The streaming platform suffered losses due to this feature but the volume of subscribers during the pandemic did not necessitate for them to address it in 2020. However, because of the downfall in revenue in 2022, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has decided to put an end to the feature.

Netflix plans to charge an extra fee from people sharing their accounts beyond their household from early 2023. This has taken an ironic turn, given the fact that Netflix’s official account had tweeted back in 2017, “Love is sharing a password". People on Twitter want to know: is love dead in this day and age?

The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) of Netflix in the United Kingdom has also said that password-sharing may be considered a criminal offence. In the US, Netflix plans to charge just below $6.99 for an ad-supported plan from people whose accounts are shared beyond their households. Password sharing may not be stopped at once for fear of alienating customers, but it will be done eventually.

“From “Love is sharing a password" in 2017 to crackdown on password sharing. Who hurt you, Netflix?" asked one Twitter user.

All the proof you need that love is dead in this world https://t.co/AlUtyEys8C— SquarePlaz (@PlazSquare) December 24, 2022

From "Love is sharing a password" in 2017 to crackdown on password sharing. Who hurt you, Netflix? pic.twitter.com/SvaHXo6ItM— John Chigozie (@johnnyebu) December 24, 2022

netflix’s thing has always been “love is sharing the password”capitalism is insufferable https://t.co/sHopQdLu8r — laura 💫 (@badlandsxnjh) December 23, 2022

And what did we learn @netflix?Password Sharing == LoveProfits > Love https://t.co/6jybqvu0Ac — sohailali (@sohailali) December 23, 2022

Well you’re ending password sharing so I guess love is dead 💀 Lol What a joke https://t.co/93JApqpxHv — NightOwl 🌙 (@HTFNaughtyOwl) December 24, 2022

This aged like milk https://t.co/xjeQadkKzj— HBCUshaderoom (@hbcushaderoom) December 23, 2022

Well, that’s an end to all the changing-your-ex’s-Netflix-password revenge stories from early 2023.

