‘Never Stop Learning’: Harsh Goenka Shares Seven New Year Resolutions for 2023

Just like the rest of us, industrialist Harsh Goenka, who is an avid social media user, shared his list of New Year’s resolutions. Not one but he listed seven resolutions he seemingly aims to fulfil this year. “NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS: 1. See failure as a beginning 2. Never stop learning 3. Teach others what you know, 4. Practice humility 5. Respect constructive criticism 6. Take initiative 7. Love what you do," he tweeted.

NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS:1. See failure as a beginning2. Never stop learning3. Teach others what you know4. Practice humility5. Respect constructive criticism6. Take initiative7. Love what you do. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 1, 2023

The tweet has amassed over 69 thousand views ever since it was shared online. Social media users also went on to wish and share their views on the tweet. One of the users was left spellbound on reading the resolution as he wrote, “Excellent advice. Retweeting with your kind permission”.

Excellent advice.Retweeting with your kind permission.— ALOK GOEL (@alokgmumbai) January 1, 2023

Another user added was left happy and asked the industrialist to continue sharing such content. “Happy new year Sir. kindly keep continue posting your insights and keep motivating the common people like us”.

Happy new year Sir. kindly keep continue posting your insights and keep motivating the common people like us.— kuldip sharma (@kuldipsharma17) January 1, 2023

A third user mentioned, “One more may be added Sir: Accept challenges. Wishing you a new year with new dreams, new hopes and new strength to achieve the targeted resolutions. Happy 2023!!!”

One more may be added Sir: Accept challenges#Wishing you a new year with new dreams, new hopes and new strength to achieve the targeted resolutions. Happy 2023!!!— Raj Bagri🇮🇳 (@RajBagri6) January 1, 2023

Harsh Goenka is well-known for his insightful and motivational Twitter posts, where he covers a variety of topics. He also shared a fun video showing snippets from Bollywood and Hollywood movies to wish his followers on New Year. “Have a great ‘23," he tweeted.

Have a great ‘23 pic.twitter.com/bd1uaVdE4a— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 1, 2023

