New Football God? Sachin Tendulkar Shows Off His Soccer Skills in Viral Video

With FIFA World Cup fever at an all-time high for football fans, one can’t imagine the amount of buzz it has created among the Indian fans who admire their favourite teams participating in the tournament. Amidst all the football craziness came Sachin Tendulkar’s video playing soccer which went viral on social media. Fans couldn’t stop praising the cricket legend who showcased his football skills in the clip.

The video shared by the Master Blaster himself amassed over 239K likes at the time of writing the article. In the viral clip, Tendulkar could be seen playing football with zeal and enthusiasm. He wore an orange vest on top of a blue T-shirt and shorts. As he ran around the football in full zest, his fans couldn’t stop admiring his newly surfaced talent which made them ponder ‘New Football God?’

“Football on my mind," read the caption that went along the short video while the FIFA World Cup 2022 theme was being played in the backdrop.

Netizens were impressed with the ace cricketer’s football skills as one of them wrote, “Cricket god trying to be a football god as well”. Another user replied, “God of cricket”. The third one made everyone notice the jersey and commented, “That old Sahara Practice. GOLDEN DAYS” while the fourth user remarked, “What a fitness sir”.

Earlier, the former Indian cricketer also shared a pic in the golfing attire holding a golf club amidst the ground. This shows how the cricketer keeps on expanding his horizons with his multi-talents.

Not just that, Tendulkar’s love for food also comes to the fore as he keeps his Insta feed ‘filled’ with food-related content. Recently, he shared pics holding a plate full of Vada Pav while he was also seen enjoying lassi in Jaipur food last month.

