New Israeli AI Tool Can Predict Heart Failure With 80% Accuracy

Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of death around the world. According to WHO, around 17.9 million lives are lost to CVD, each year. Now, an Israeli AI tool can help save lives. This artificial intelligence device can predict heart failure with high accuracy weeks before it actually happens. The new technology, especially, focuses on patients with myositis or muscle inflammation. This condition is known to elevate the risk of heart failure. The tool is meant to analyze ECG tests in order to predict heart failure.

Talking to Time of Israel, the lead researcher and physician, Dr Shahar Shelly of Rambam Healthcare Campus, said that this is the first AI tool built especially for this population. It is meant to analyze the heart patterns that are unique to them. The AI tool can bring an earlier detection than what is currently possible.

His research was published in the National Library of Medicine, which reported that the algorithm successfully predicted 80 percent of heart failure cases. This study was conducted on a sample of myositis patients by running the algorithm on their ECG tests. The results were then compared to its predictions regarding who was at risk of heart failure with their medical records. It was then seen who indeed suffered from heart failure.

“We are running ECG tests through the AI model, which sees details that doctors can’t normally detect and then predicts who is at risk of heart failure,” Dr. Shelly said. “Given that it’s these cardiac dysfunctions that often end up killing people, this can save lives.”

The AI tool was shown ECG scans and medical records of 89 myositis patients from 2000 to 2020. The algorithm was able to build a picture of subtle patterns in ECGs which was linked to an increased chance of heart failure. While the tool has not been put to use in practical settings yet, Dr. Shelly is hopeful that after more research this will be possible.

