New Species of 'Rare Gigantic' Trapdoor Spider Discovered in Australia Leaves Netizens Terrified

The Queensland Museum of Australia has found a new type of ‘rare and gigantic’ trapdoor spider in the Australian Brigalow Belt region of central Queensland. The scientific name of this species of ‘trapdoor spider’ is ‘Euoplos dignitas’. Without including the legs, the body of this spider is approximately 5 cm (2 inches) in length. Internet has called it scary for its dark red colour and for its size while few have found humour in this discovery.

Social media users have commented over its scary look despite the spider posing no harms to the humans. One Twitter user said that she got freaked out from the image. Another user tweeted, ‘Terrifyingly huge’. On Reddit, one user humorously commented that how does a human survive in an Australian environment with so many spiders and snakes. Another user commented, “Can we make it ‘undiscovered’ now?”

This fascinating discovery was made by the Project DIG team of Queensland Museum. The Project DIG team stated the species was discovered in the black soil of Bundaberg, between Eidsvold and Monto region of Australia. The team further stated that female Euoplos dignitas are larger in size in comparison to males. The males are bright honey-red in colour while the females are darker and bulkier. The spiders spend five to seven years of their life on earth.

The principal scientist of the Queensland Museum clarified the name of the newly discovered species. Euoplos is used for golden trapdoor spiders while dignitas is a latin term for ‘greatness’. The discovery was published in the Journal of Arachnology. The team mentioned that it poses no dangers to humans since the venom is not strong enough which would require any medication.

However, the team is concerned about the future of the species. Euoplos dignitas is rare to discover and is currently in the endangered category due to extensive farming in the region.

