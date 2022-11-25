New York Subway Riders Get Treated With Thanksgiving Dinner in Train, ‘Wholesome’ Video Goes Viral

Thanksgiving is incomplete without the scrumptious meal being served and shared with your near and dear ones! It’s the day when people arrange get-togethers with their friends and family. However, some people had their ‘special’ ways to celebrate Turkey Day on a train in New York City. A video of subway riders enjoying the delicious Thanksgiving dinner in the L train went viral as the ‘wholesome’ clip won hearts online. In the video, commuters could be spotted having the Thanksgiving meal with different delicacies arranged on the table kept inside the public train.

The clip was shared by several users who found the subway edition of the Thanksgiving celebration interesting and beautiful! In the video shared by a Twitterati, one could find a crowded subway train in New York where riders managed to set up a table full of meals including Mac and cheese, beans, pumpkin, and of course, Turkey. The long table had a traditional Thanksgiving feast served for the commuters on a gingham tablecloth. The caterers had also arranged disposable spoons and plates, shareable drinks, tissue papers, and even packaged food as a part of their festive feast.

“Stuff like this makes me wanna move to this magical city," said a user.

“This is really amazing. I hope some folks who either don’t have any food or won’t be able to have a thanksgiving got a bite. It’s amazing how regular folks do what the city should be doing.m,” a Twitter user shared the thought. “Amazing. I love our city. It’s the people that make it," commented another.

While some also warned people about the need for proper hygiene and food habits. “Seriously heart-warming. Then the weird part of me wonders if that train is as dirty as most commuters. Happy Thanksgiving! Remember hand sanitizer!” claimed an online user.

According to the NY Post, the passengers got surprised with the Thanksgiving treat when they boarded the Bedford Avenue Station L train. An L train refers to an elevated train route of the New York Subway. It is also known that the traditional spread for the day came from Chef Bea Kitchen, a catering service in New York.

