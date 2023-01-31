The Empire State Building in New York City has left the Internet in disbelief, but more specifically New Yorkers. People felt all sorts of difficult emotions after watching the snaps of the magnificent building turning green and white in honour of the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory in the NFC Championship. This means the Eagles will face the Kansas City Chief in the Super Bowl LVII.

New Yorkers have especially called it a “treacherous” move. The reason is simple New York loves their own teams New York Jets or New York Giants. Naturally, when the 102-story Art Deco skyscraper lit up with the colours of a third team, people could not help but feel betrayed. Check out how Empire State Building congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles for their victory:

Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory. pic.twitter.com/RNiwbCIkt7— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 29, 2023

The betrayed social media users were not just New Yorkers but New York buildings. While a social media user quoted the famous Julius Caesar quote “Et tu, Brute?”, other reactions were much longer. The New York City Sanitization on their official Twitter handle wrote, “For anyone who finds this as treacherous, traitorous, and unforgivable as we do - just pretend it’s green and white for New York’s Strongest. We take out the trash every day… and next year, that’ll include the Eagles.”

Et tu, Brute?— Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) January 30, 2023

For anyone who finds this as treacherous, traitorous, and unforgivable as we do - just pretend it's green and white for #NewYorksStrongest. We take out the trash every day…and next year, that'll include the Eagles. https://t.co/6vgfub5ZHw— NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) January 30, 2023

The NYC Department of Buildings tweeted, “How are we going to explain this to all of the other buildings? They looked up to you.”

How are we going to explain this to all of the other buildings. They looked up to you. https://t.co/vAX534e9PI— NYC Buildings (@NYC_Buildings) January 30, 2023

The Official New York City government Twitter handle had a rather unusual take on the situation. Hitting back at the NYC Department of Building’s tweet, they shared a snap of the top of the Empire State Building with the words on the picture “I Don’t”.

The Empire state building later also shared confirmed changing its colours to red and white. These are the official colours of the professional American Football team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The magnificent structure also let the Internet know that they weren’t too happy about changing the colours either. “That hurt us more than it hurt you. We’re now lit for the Chiefs in honour of their AFC Championship Win,” they tweeted.

That hurt us more than it hurt you. We’re now lit for the @chiefs in honor of their AFC Championship Win pic.twitter.com/t0tExEievk — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 30, 2023

The Super Bowl is the annual final playoff game of the National Football League. The ongoing championship determines the league champion. After the Kansas City Chiefs won against Cincinnati Bengals, they are now set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 13.

