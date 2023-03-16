New Zealand’s Kermadec Island region was rocked by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in the early hours of Thursday and concerning videos, photos have surfaced on the Internet. The National Emergency Management Agency said that there was no tsunami threat for New Zealand. The US Tsunami Warning System, however, issued a tsunami warning for the nearby uninhabited islands within a 300-km radius.

With Turkey also reeling under the devastation of earthquake and flash floods, people have raised a cry for action and prayers. People have also been discussing the recent natural disasters across the world and how much of it was a consequence of human activity. In Turkey, flash floods killed 14 on Wednesday.

Floods have hit Turkey just a few weeks after the devastating earthquake.New Zealand was hit by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake a few hours back.We are living in trying times.Hold on to faith and help people as much as you can. Love and light ✨— Akshata Shukla (@shukla_akshata) March 16, 2023

Massive earthquake in New Zealand and flash floods in Turkey. Are we headed for more disasters? Is the planet self adjusting itself?— Shweta Baxi Tyagi (@baxishweta) March 16, 2023

Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hits the Islands in New Zealandthese many earthquakes in different parts of the world in short span of time is so alarming yet mankind is so busy plotting and planning for the next war instead of worrying on these daunting environmental conditions — Divya S (@s_dnair429) March 16, 2023

Being there for someone in their time of need is like a hug in the form of words and actions. Let's spread care like confetti! 🎉#NewZealand #Australia #Turkey #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/DrQrJNgbRC — #MoochPotato (@jayadevarao) March 16, 2023

As per The Mirror, the Kermadec Islands are often jolted by earthquakes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here