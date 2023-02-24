CHANGE LANGUAGE
News Reporter Breaks Down On Live TV While Reporting Florida Shooting, Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

News Reporter Breaks Down On Live TV While Reporting Florida Shooting, Video Goes Viral

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 08:52 IST

International

News Reporter Breaks Down On Live TV While Reporting Florida Shooting. (Image: Twitter/@atrupar)

A television reporter broke down on Live TV while she was telling about a television journalist who was fatally shot near the scene of the shooting.

A television reporter broke down on live tv while reporting Florida shooting. It happened while she was telling about a television journalist who was fatally shot near the scene of the shooting. “I apologise, this is very difficult to cover," she says in the beginning. “It is very emotional here at ORMC. I’m not even going to turn the camera because there are people here who knew that reporter," she says. Further, she adds, “All the media, we come together, for solidarity in this moment."

Spectrum News 13 in Orlando has identified the slain reporter as 24-year-old Dylan Lyons. Also, as per the station, one of the station’s photographers, Jesse Walden, was “critically injured" in the shooting. According to Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Walden was in stable condition on Thursday.

The video, of the reporter breaking down, has now gone viral and garnered over 2 million views. Have a look for yourself:

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, earlier, an American news anchor started to have a stroke live on air. This led her to fumble, not once, but again and again. Reporting on NASA’s postponed Artemis-I launch, Julie Chin of Tulsa NBC station KJRH found that she suddenly couldn’t speak the words she was reading from her teleprompter. A video of the same is now going viral on social media. In the video, she can be heard saying, “I’m sorry, something is going on with me this morning and I apologise to everybody." The news anchor then tossed it over to the weather team. “Let’s just go ahead and send it on to meteorologist Annie Brown."

Senior Executive at NBCUniversal, Mike Sington tweeted the video. In the caption, he wrote, “Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. She’s fine now, but wanted to share her experience to educate viewers on stroke warning signs."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
