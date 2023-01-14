'Next Level Chemistry': Middle-Aged Kerala Couple Grooves to 'Chilamboli Katte' at a Wedding

A middle-aged couple drew a delighted crowd when they began dancing on stage at a wedding function. At the time of their performance, the couple may not have anticipated that their dance would soon become an internet sensation. However, when a clip of their fun dance began gaining traction on social media, it soon raked in millions of views on Instagram. The candid clip shows the couple setting the stage ablaze with their dance on a peppy track.

It appears that videos online without an idea that it might garner great attention from the application’s users. If the comment section of the clip is anything to go by, their graceful yet funny moves and the evident chemistry between the couple have struck a massive chord with the jaded internet generation. In the clip, the elderly man effortlessly manages to nail the choreography, while the woman tries her best to keep up with him. Though imperfect, it was their adorable bond that has left the internet amazed. Watch their performance below:

The video of the dance clip has already surpassed 1.5 million views and two lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. In addition to this, it has also raked up two thousand comments in engagement wherein users called their performance ‘vera level.’ A user wrote, “It is not a small thing to make others happy along with being happy yourself. Hundred kisses to both of you.”

Another wondered, “If it is like this now, how was it in the past.” One more joined, “It can be said without a doubt that the father is a hero. Loved it a lot.”

Meanwhile, a user compared him to ace choreographer Prabhudeva stating that “the steps were fire.” Another highlighted the moment when the man sent a smooth flying kiss toward the viewers, “The moment he gave a flying kiss. Appachan is a killer.” One more said, “This is what they call enjoyment. It brings a smile to everyone’s face when they see it.”

However, this is not the only wedding video to have been making stirs on the internet recently. Another clip of a man dancing to Badtameez Dil song at his son’s wedding is also going viral

