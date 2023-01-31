Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie’s first public appearance is melting hearts across the Internet. The one-year-old, whose face was not shown to public by the couple for privacy reasons, made her appearance at The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony where Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas were honoured. Priyanka, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas were also present.

Nick, “jiju" to an entire country, shouted out Priyanka and Malti during his speech. He thanked Priyanka for being the calm in the crazy and the rock in the storm, and also spoke about how much he loved being married to her and being a parent with her. Nick’s little joke to Malti during the speech has been stealing hearts as well.

“Malti Marie, hi baby," Nick said. “I can’t wait to come back here with you in fifteen years and embarrass you in front of all your friends." Desis are certainly proud of having chosen him to be everybody’s “jiju".

Nick Jonas shouting out Priyanka and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas during his #HollywoodWalkOfFame speech is everything. pic.twitter.com/ueTL60Mtoj— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 30, 2023

Oh my Goshhhh, everything about this is aaaaahhhh "my beautiful wife" the way he ALWAYS calls her that… "Hi, baby" to Malti, and Kevin's laugh at the end, this is perfect — Noella Muñoz (@munoznoella) January 31, 2023

Okay fine i claim nick jiju once again https://t.co/jWugaxS5kp— tara (@its_zaalima) January 31, 2023

jiju made some good points today❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/WpDWubaBHS— k. (@karishmaokay) January 30, 2023

Totally not crying in a Walmart parking lot https://t.co/r4ryH2eKZd— (@Dessibunni_) January 30, 2023

"…And I love being married to you. It is the greatest gif. And I love being a parent with you…" NICHOLAS TO PRI, WHATTTTTT https://t.co/g5ZryhfTyx— Noella Muñoz (@munoznoella) January 31, 2023

Please, I'm crying ❤️❤️ https://t.co/uTGpAHTSaJ— NP LEGΛCY | Loving MMCJ ❤ (@np_legacy) January 30, 2023

Priyanka also shared pictures from the event sans Malti and showered the Jonas Brothers with love following the milestone Walk of Fame star ceremony. “So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers," she wrote. Nick dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

