Nike has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest names in the luxury fashion segment including Louis Vuitton, Supreme, Off-White, and Jacquemus in the past. The collaborations resulted in exclusive sneaker collections that sell for a bomb of a price tag. And now it seems like Nike has moved from luxury fashion to luxury jewellery for its newest collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

The brands dropped a photo of a blue box with the swoosh emblem painted on it on Instagram. The caption of the combined Instagram post read, “Nike x Tiffany & Co., a legendary pair. Coming soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nike (@nike)

Tiffany & Co. shared another post highlighting the sterling silver items that will be part of the limited-edition collection. “When they said ‘just do it,’ we listened,” the company wrote. The collection comes with a sterling silver whistle, shoe brush, shoe horn, and shoe Deubré (ornamental shoelace tags). Due to its look, many people mistook the shoe brush for a toothbrush. The wording that was put over the image only served to increase the confusion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)

The first image shows a brush that resembles a toothbrush, and has black bristles, placed inside of a glass with the caption “Don’t Forget the Tongue."

While the brands did not specify, tongue, in this case, could be a reference to the part of the shoe that comes in touch with the top of your foot and is located below the laces.

However, not many users understood this marketing pun at first, and the post soon brought in conflicting responses in the comments section. One user commented, “Hold on, I’m sorry. A toothbrush? What is the link to either brands here? Should these be riddles or they’re just as it is already?” Another user wrote, “Of all those, you lead with a toothbrush for a collab with Nike??? Definitely not checking the blue box…..pun intended.” “Strangest collab I honestly thought this was The Onion,” a user comments.

The premium black suede Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 limited edition has the Swoosh in Tiffany blue, and each heel sports brand names in silver. This year, Nike is commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 with the collaboration.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here