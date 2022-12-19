‘No.10 is Special’: Fans Reminisce Sachin Tendulkar’s 2011 WC Win After Messi’s FIFA Win

The FIFA World Cup finale was a blast! With both Argentina and France storming towards the goalpost one after the other, the match was a complete thriller. Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria took Argentina to a dominating stance in the first half but it was Kylian Mbappe whose fantastic hat-trick ended the game all square at Doha last night. However, the Argentines came all victorious in the penalty shootout 4-2 by defeating France. Fans began celebrations as Messi lifted his first-ever (and last) World Cup trophy in the 2022 football extravaganza held in Qatar.

The No.10 jersey player finally got his hands on the coveted trophy that came to his country after 36 years. As the men in white and blue took Messi on their shoulders to celebrate the marvellous victory, sports enthusiasts couldn’t help but reminisce about Sachin Tendulkar’s similar moment that came after India’s 2011 World Cup win against Sri Lanka. He was also lifted by his teammates who celebrated their first-ever World Cup win on home soil.

Meanwhile, Twitter users started sharing graphical images comparing Messi’s World Cup journey with Sachin’s, starting a whole other celebration on social media. Both Sachin and Messi wear the iconic number 10 jersey t-shirts for their respective teams. While the Indian legend lost the WC eight years before the final victory came to the Men in Blue in 2011, Messi lost the title in 2014, which is also eight years ahead of his recent triumph.

“Befitting tribute to both the GOATS who carried their nations for decades,” wrote an online user on the micro-blogging site while another one commented, “ Same vibes and Perfect ending… 2011 - Sachin Tendulkar and in 2022 it’s Lionel Messi.” The third user remarked, “Reminds of Indian Team carrying Sachin on their shoulders after winning 2011 WC …congrats team Argentina & Messi…”

Same vibes and Perfect ending ❤2011 - Sachin Tendulkar and in 2022 it’s Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/0wIfwClFrx— Aru💫 (@Aru_Ro45) December 19, 2022

Lionel Messi 🔁 Sachin TendulkarBefitting tribute to both the GOATS who carried their nations for decades. PS : Messi on Aguero’s shoulders was a recreation of the iconic image of Maradona after winning the ’86 world cup. pic.twitter.com/13VDXCUoUv — Pahadi Scouser (@ynwa__97) December 19, 2022

Reminds of Indian Team carrying @sachin_rt on their shoulders after winning 2011 WC …congrats team Argentina & messi ..— Anish (@anish1849) December 19, 2022

Even Master Blaster shared the picture which drew his comparison with Messi and tweeted, “2011 India Cricket World Cup Champions…2022? What do you think guys?”

2011 India Cricket World Cup Champions2022 ? What do you think guys?#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/U5OMmg0XSB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2022

In the meantime, Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni said that he would keep Messi’s jersey number 10 ready for the next FIFA World Cup in case the star player wishes to play. Just when fans thought that it’d be the last time when they’d watch Messi’s stunning game, the 35-year-old footballer said, “No, I’m NOT gonna retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with the Argentina shirt.”

