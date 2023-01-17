‘No Auto Tune’: Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik Singing ‘Mera Dil Bhi Kitna’ in Old Clip Moves Twitter

Gone are the days when songs were made from a singer’s pure voice without the need for any auto-tune. The 90s era truly gave some classic melodies that remain the true OGs to date. It was the time when songs were as authentic and as moving as the films themselves with artists being the ambassadors of simple yet powerful crafts. When we talk about music’s golden era, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik remain at the top of the list with their incredible hits touching every listener’s heartstrings with their soulful voices. How about listening to one of their mesmerising tracks now? This old clip featuring the iconic duo singing ‘Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai’ is sure to fulfill your wishes and soothe your ears.

Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik appeared in an old interview and created magic by giving an impromptu performance on the couch. Now, a video of the two great singers singing their 1991 hit, ‘Mera Dil Bhi Kitna’ without any background music has gone viral on the internet. In a minute-long clip, the Bollywood King of Melody could be heard rendering the lyrics of the ‘Saajan’ movie’s song in his absolutely melodious voice. Following him was his counterpart Alka Yagnik who also enthralled the listeners with her euphonious voice. Their short and sweet performance appeared no different from their recorded song which was proof of their perfection and flair.

WATCH️ :Kumar Sanu And Alka Yagnik Singing “Mera dil bhi Kitna" without music in an interview pic.twitter.com/cKtMZfxErM — Indian Music (@Music_Vichaar) January 17, 2023

The old video that surfaced online fascinated social media users who couldn’t stop vibing on the 90s track. “Bring back those days!” wrote a user while another one commented, “Not even a unit difference between recorded and live version shows how skillful they are.”

Bring back those days! — ShonakshiChakravarty (@ShonakshiC) January 17, 2023

Melodious voice that time people didn’t know what’s autotune is and now people don’t know what natural melodious voice is.— Ashwin Seth (@iamashwinseth) January 17, 2023

Not even an unit difference between recorded and live version shows how skillful they are.— Deadpool (@Surfer5757Stuff) January 17, 2023

They don’t need to auto-tune stuff.— Abhishek (@Abhisek17191664) January 17, 2023

Golden days when there was no autotune— Nayan Gandhi (@nayan4646) January 17, 2023

No autotune, pure talent. for voice — Anubhav (@orAnubhav) January 17, 2023

“They don’t need to auto-tune stuff,” exclaimed an enthusiastic fan. At the same time, the fourth one mentioned, “No autotune, pure talent.” What do you think about this version of the golden oldie?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here