Valentine’s day is approaching and many of you may be finalising the arrangements for the day and spending the day of love with your partner. While couples are busy celebrating the day, singles find unique ways to entertain themselves. Politicians often get letters from the public stating their problems. But this girl from Patna sent a letter to state deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav expressing her one-sided love and how it is incomplete because of her unemployment. The letter is now making rounds in social media.

The letter penned by a girl named Pinki also mentioned the name of the TV daily soap opera screenwriter and Banaras Wala Ishq’s author Prabhat Bandhulya. The girl shared with the deputy minister that due to unemployment, she is single on Valentin’s Day.

The letter begins with Pinky telling Tejashwi Yadav that she is in great tension. The letter is loosely translated from Hindi that reads: “You know I am in great tension. You did love marriage but there is a problem of unemployment in my marriage. I have been in a one-sided affair with Prabhat Bandhulya for four years. In the age of having affairs, I am reading current affairs. Thought If I get a job I will propose, but I couldn’t get a job."

She continued and stated that first there is no job vacancy (government) and if there is a vacancy then the paper gets leaked.

“Looking at the situation, this year, valentine’s day will pass and I will be still single. On the other hand, I am busy preparing for the competition and my father is busy preparing for marriage,” she added.

The woman also said that all her friends are parents after their marriage.

“I do get upset by thinking about all of this. With a lot of hope I am writing this letter to you, please help me get a job otherwise Prabhat will get married to someone else. What will I do with love if I don’t have a job? Your voter and writer Prabhat Bandhulya’s one-sided lover Pinky (from Patna),” she concluded the letter.

Prabhat Bandhulya has also reacted to the news and wrote, “Pinki ka Bawal,” asking who Pinki is.

